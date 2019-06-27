Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) shares rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,930,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,143,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

Yuma Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

