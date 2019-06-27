Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,107,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $23,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,394,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,952,000 after acquiring an additional 539,298 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $10,813,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

