WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) vs. First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) Head to Head Analysis

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) and First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WVS Financial and First Connecticut Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $10.14 million 3.34 $2.12 million N/A N/A First Connecticut Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WVS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Connecticut Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WVS Financial and First Connecticut Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Connecticut Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Connecticut Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. WVS Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Connecticut Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Connecticut Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and First Connecticut Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 22.98% 8.06% 0.79% First Connecticut Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of First Connecticut Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Connecticut Bancorp beats WVS Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits. It also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans, such as commercial construction loans and real estate subdivision development loans to developers, licensed contractors, and builders for the construction and development of commercial real estate projects and residential properties, as well as loans to individuals and contractors for the construction and acquisition of personal residences; and commercial loans comprising term loans, revolving lines of credit for working capital needs, equipment lines of credit to facilitate the purchase of equipment, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner-occupied one-to-four family residences; and installment and collateral consumer loans on new and used automobiles, loans collateralized by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans, as well as demand, revolving credit, and resort loans. Further, it provides wealth management and ATM services. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 24 branch locations in central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

