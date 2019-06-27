Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will post sales of $233.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.51 million. Wright Medical Group reported sales of $205.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year sales of $962.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $959.79 million to $966.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wright Medical Group to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other news, CAO Julie Andrews sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $44,350.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $81,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $389,339. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 78.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

WMGI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,898. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

