Wingstop’s (WING) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WING. Guggenheim cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.31.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $92.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.74. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $93.72.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.68 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $220,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $445,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,678 shares of company stock worth $2,374,961. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 484.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 298,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 247,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.