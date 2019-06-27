Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $53.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Longbow Research raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Western Digital stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $80.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

