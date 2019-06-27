Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON VEL remained flat at $GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday. Velocity Composites has a 52-week low of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Velocity Composites in a report on Monday.

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

