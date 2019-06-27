VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Down to $25.63

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.19, but opened at $25.63. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 57,083,289 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

