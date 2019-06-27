ValuEngine Downgrades Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RHNO stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Rhino Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87.

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhino Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter.

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

