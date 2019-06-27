ValuEngine Downgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.83.

EPR opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 42.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $40,216.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,658.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $851,977. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,794,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,480,000 after acquiring an additional 212,539 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6,303.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

