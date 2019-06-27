Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 639,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 649,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

UIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The company has a market cap of $517.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Unisys had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Unisys by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,512,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146,141 shares during the last quarter.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

