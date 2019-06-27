UBS Group Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $181.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.99. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $101.30 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,745,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

