Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 6.2%

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $45.13. 20,119,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 17,806,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

