Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $134.18 on Monday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $2,527,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 24,491 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $3,393,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,725 shares of company stock worth $21,072,591. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,624 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after acquiring an additional 439,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 1,128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,743,000 after acquiring an additional 894,151 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

