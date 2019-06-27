Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $11.35 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00301792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.13 or 0.01763469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00153191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,011 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

