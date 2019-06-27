Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Tres Or Resources (CVE:TRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 355999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Tres Or Resources Company Profile (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, and diamond properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is Fontana Gold Project covering an area of 8,700 hectares located in the northeast of Amos, Duverny Township, Quebec.

