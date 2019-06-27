ThoreCoin (THR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $194,673.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $2,001.17 or 0.15401135 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $173.47 million and approximately $194,673.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.76 or 0.01699015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00148417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00018392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

