Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.66

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $76.65, with a volume of 230834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.65 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 12,600 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $100,872.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $260,243.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,549 shares of company stock worth $9,124,363. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,387,000 after buying an additional 259,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,410,000 after buying an additional 84,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $98,489,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,120,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,712,000 after buying an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 752,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

