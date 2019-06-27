Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.53.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 1,200,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,570. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

