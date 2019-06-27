Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.74. Temple Hotels shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 19,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $132.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70.

About Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH)

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

