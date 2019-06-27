Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) is one of 122 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tcr2 Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A -$61.55 million -0.15 Tcr2 Therapeutics Competitors $851.54 million $177.68 million -0.72

Tcr2 Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tcr2 Therapeutics. Tcr2 Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Tcr2 Therapeutics Competitors -4,669.40% -78.73% -34.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tcr2 Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tcr2 Therapeutics Competitors 922 2969 6379 283 2.57

Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 87.46%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.71%. Given Tcr2 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tcr2 Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Tcr2 Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

