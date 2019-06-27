Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TW. Goldman Sachs Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.55 ($2.49).

TW opened at GBX 155.70 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

