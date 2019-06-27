TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, March 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140. The firm has a market cap of $172.05 million and a P/E ratio of -11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 150.56% and a negative net margin of 414.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

