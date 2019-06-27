SysGroup’s (SYS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON:SYS opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and a PE ratio of -34.17. SysGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.65).
SysGroup Company Profile
