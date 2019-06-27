SysGroup’s (SYS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:SYS opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and a PE ratio of -34.17. SysGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.65).

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud hosting and managed IT services the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Value Added Resale (VAR) of Products/Services. The Managed Services segment offers various forms of managed services to customers.

