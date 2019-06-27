Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 208,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 165,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Nomura upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $241.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 4,539.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $152,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 821,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

