Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,904.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Pushis acquired 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,381.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 269,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 697,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 18.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 604,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 95,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

