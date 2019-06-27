Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 39.7% in June

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 135,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
SGU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 3,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,933. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $500.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $699.58 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.20%.
About Star Group
Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.
Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.