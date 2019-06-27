Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 39.7% in June

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 135,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SGU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 3,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,933. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $500.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $699.58 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,469,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,409,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,442,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 560,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 178,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 540.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

