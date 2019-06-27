Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

SBLK stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,884. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

