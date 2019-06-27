Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.87

Shares of Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 1364923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

