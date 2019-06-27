Square (NYSE:SQ) vs. VMware (NYSE:VMW) Head to Head Survey

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of VMware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Square shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VMware and Square, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 2 7 14 0 2.52 Square 3 12 20 0 2.49

VMware currently has a consensus price target of $192.90, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Square has a consensus price target of $86.44, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. Given Square’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than VMware.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VMware and Square’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $8.97 billion 7.85 $2.42 billion $4.93 34.94 Square $3.30 billion 8.97 -$38.45 million $0.02 3,497.50

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Square. VMware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 21.50% 36.48% 10.62% Square -1.47% 1.86% 0.54%

Risk and Volatility

VMware has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VMware beats Square on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect, secure, and operate their network consistently within and across the data center, cloud, and network edges; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

