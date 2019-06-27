Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 814,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.43. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
