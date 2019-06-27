Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 814,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.43. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.