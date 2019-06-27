Sol Gel Technologies’ (SLGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

“We have valued Sol-Gel based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This yields a value of $139M for TWIN, assuming a 50% probability of success, and a $245M valuation for Epsolay, assuming a 60% probability of success. Sol-Gel’s partnered generic products contribute an aggregate of $42M.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

SLGL opened at $9.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.36. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.21% and a negative net margin of 686.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,796 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. owned about 7.56% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

