SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) vs. IDT (OTCMKTS:IDT) Head to Head Comparison

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get SMARTONE TELECO/S alerts:

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

37.9% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and IDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.00 $78.62 million N/A N/A IDT $1.55 billion 0.14 $5.19 million N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SMARTONE TELECO/S and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A IDT 0.74% 28.95% 3.14%

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share. IDT does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IDT beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services. The net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service segment provides voice over Internet protocol products and services under the net2phone brand name, including cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) services to enterprise customers primarily through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents, and managed service providers; session initiation protocol trunking services, which support inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and cable telephony services. The company is also involved in the provision of offers local/long distance residential phone services under the brand name IDT America. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.