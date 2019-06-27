SmartCoin (SMC) Achieves Market Cap of $36,191.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded up 20% against the dollar. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,191.00 and $2.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.01036530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,409,097 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

