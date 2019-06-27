Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) General Counsel Sells $13,372,696.92 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 349,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $13,372,696.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WORK opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WORK. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.