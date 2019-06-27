Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 1,360,909 Shares

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $53,170,714.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $90,425.00.

Slack stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Slack in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

