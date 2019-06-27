Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 1,360,909 Shares

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $53,170,714.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $90,425.00.
Slack stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.
