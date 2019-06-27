Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €122.95 ($142.96).

SIE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of FRA SIE traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €103.54 ($120.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,198 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.09. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

