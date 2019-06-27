Sidoti Initiates Coverage on PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.94 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,810,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4,825.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.