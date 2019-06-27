Short Interest in ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Drops By 25.7%

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 851,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,671. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShiftPixy will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ShiftPixy Company Profile
ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.
