Short Interest in ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Drops By 25.7%

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 851,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,671. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShiftPixy will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ShiftPixy stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) by 275.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,488 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 3.86% of ShiftPixy worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

