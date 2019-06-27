Short Interest in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Decreases By 34.7%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 263,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PER traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 95,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,992. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92. SandRidge Permian Trust has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.00.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 83.50% and a return on equity of 20.80%.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

