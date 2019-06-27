Short Interest in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Decreases By 21.9%

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 1,676,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $268,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,014.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 606,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after buying an additional 494,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $14,217,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 366,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 208,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.32.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.66 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.