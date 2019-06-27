Short Interest in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declines By 22.2%

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, Director J Stanley Fredrick acquired 2,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,895. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.32% of Mannatech worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

MTEX remained flat at $$16.61 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

