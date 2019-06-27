Short Interest in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Expands By 35.8%

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 382,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE KNL traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,611. Knoll has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knoll had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Knoll’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knoll will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $58,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,335 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNL. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knoll by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

