Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Tri-star Resources stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.93. Tri-star Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

