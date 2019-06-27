Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Servicesource International stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01. Servicesource International has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Servicesource International will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,074.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Servicesource International by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

