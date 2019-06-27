Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 123 ($1.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 138.70 ($1.81).

SRP stock opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.77) on Monday. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.87 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.68.

In other Serco Group news, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

