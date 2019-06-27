Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 22600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $5.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.21 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

