Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,704,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 2,668,690 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

