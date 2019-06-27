SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SCPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

In other SciPlay news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,089,209 shares of company stock worth $16,316,181 over the last ninety days.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

