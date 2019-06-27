Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.41. 3,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,773. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

